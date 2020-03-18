74 More People Have Been Diagnosed With Covid 19; The Total Is Now 366.

74 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland have been confirmed, as of midday today.

The cases are made up of 29 females and 45 males:

There have been 2 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

There are now 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

For the first time, county-by-county information on the number of people with Covid 19 has been released, showing 5, or fewer, people in Kildare have been confirmed as having contracted coronavirus.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has made available an analysis of the 271 cases notified as at midnight Monday, 16 March, 2020.

*Of the 271 cases notified 40% are male and 59% female, with 23 clusters.

* To date 42% cases are travel related, 22% associated with community transmission, 17% are as a result of local transmission and 20% remain under investigation.

*Two thirds of cases are younger than 55 years, with almost one in four cases aged 35 – 44 years.

*One in five cases are healthcare workers with 37% of these cases associated with travel.

* Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129, followed by Cork (48) and Limerick (14).

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “Again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role. We need to continue maximising our efforts to interrupt new transmission chains and keep clusters under control.

“Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello.”

% of Total Total number cases 271 Total number hospitalised 84 31% Total number admitted to ICU 6 2% Total number deaths 2 0.7% Case fatality rate 0.7% Total number healthcare workers 59 22% Number clusters notified 23 Source: HPSC 16/3/20

Age Group <1 1 0% 1 – 4 0 0% 5 - 14 4 1% 15 - 24 28 10% 25 - 34 48 18% 35 - 44 62 23% 45 - 54 40 15% 55 - 64 46 17% 65+ 42 15% Total 271 Transmission Classification Community transmission 60 22% Contact with a confirmed case 45 17% Travel abroad 113 42% Under investigation 53 20% Total 271

Healthcare Workers Travel related 22 37% No foreign travel 36 61% Under investigation 1 2% Total 59