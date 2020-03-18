The Night Shift

74 More People Have Been Diagnosed With Covid 19; The Total Is Now 366.

: 03/18/2020 - 21:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse_plaque.jpg

 74 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland have been confirmed, as of  midday today.

The cases are made up of 29 females and 45 males:

There have been 2 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

There are now 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

For the first time, county-by-county information on the number of people with Covid 19 has been released, showing 5, or fewer, people in Kildare have been confirmed as having contracted coronavirus.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has made available an analysis of the 271 cases notified as at midnight Monday, 16 March, 2020.

*Of the 271 cases notified 40% are male and 59% female, with 23 clusters.

* To date 42% cases are travel related, 22% associated with community transmission, 17% are as a result of local transmission and 20% remain under investigation.

*Two thirds of cases are younger than 55 years, with almost one in four cases aged 35 – 44 years.

*One in five cases are healthcare workers with 37% of these cases associated with travel.

* Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129, followed by Cork (48) and Limerick (14).

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “Again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role. We need to continue maximising our efforts to interrupt new transmission chains and keep clusters under control.

“Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello.”

ENDS

   
% of Total
Total number cases
271
  
Total number hospitalised
84
31%
Total number admitted to ICU
6
2%
Total number deaths
2
0.7%
Case fatality rate
0.7%
  
Total number healthcare workers
59
22%
Number clusters notified
23
  
Source: HPSC  16/3/20    

 

Age Group    
<1
1
0%
1 – 4
0
0%
5 - 14
4
1%
15 - 24
28
10%
25 - 34
48
18%
35 - 44
62
23%
45 - 54
40
15%
55 - 64
46
17%
65+
42
15%
Total
271
  
 
 
  
Transmission Classification    
Community transmission
60
22%
Contact with a confirmed case
45
17%
Travel abroad
113
42%
Under investigation
53
20%
Total
271
  

 

Healthcare Workers
 
  
Travel related
22
37%
No foreign travel
36
61%
Under investigation
1
2%
Total
59
  

 

Counties
No. Cases
Carlow
< = 5
Cavan
< = 5
Clare
< = 5
Donegal
< = 5
Kildare
< = 5
Kilkenny
< = 5
Longford
< = 5
Louth
< = 5
Mayo
< = 5
Meath
< = 5
Offaly
< = 5
Roscommon
< = 5
Sligo
< = 5
Tipperary
< = 5
Wexford
< = 5
Kerry
6
Waterford
7
Westmeath
7
Wicklow
9
Galway
12
Limerick
14
Cork
48
Dublin
129

 

