The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Draft Naas Local Area Plan Has Gone On Public Display.

: 18/03/2021 - 11:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
draft_naas_lap_consultation_image_via_kcc.png

The proposed Local Area Plan for Naas has gone on public display.

It will act as a protocol for growth and development in the area for a 6 year period, on its adoption.

The draft plan includes a Sustainable Planning and Infrastructure Assessment, a Social Infrastructure audit and a Statement of Characterfor the Naas Architectural Conservation Area.

It also contains an Environmental Report on the "likely significant effects on the environment on implementing the LAP"

 An Appropriate Assessment Screening Report, pursuant to the EU Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and a Strategic Flood Risk Assessment  Report, pursuant to Section 28 of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended), are include.

The draft is on public display on Kildare County Council's consultation portal, here

The document can also be inspected at the council's offices, at Áras Cill Dara, by appointment.

The deadline for submissions, comments an observations is 4pm on April 21st.

Eoghan Ryan is Kildare County Council's Director of Services for Planning & Strategic Development.

He joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today with an outline of the draft:

eoghan_ryan.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Image: Kildare County Council.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!