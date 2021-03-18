Listen: Draft Naas Local Area Plan Has Gone On Public Display.

The proposed Local Area Plan for Naas has gone on public display.

It will act as a protocol for growth and development in the area for a 6 year period, on its adoption.

The draft plan includes a Sustainable Planning and Infrastructure Assessment, a Social Infrastructure audit and a Statement of Characterfor the Naas Architectural Conservation Area.

It also contains an Environmental Report on the "likely significant effects on the environment on implementing the LAP"

An Appropriate Assessment Screening Report, pursuant to the EU Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and a Strategic Flood Risk Assessment Report, pursuant to Section 28 of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended), are include.

The draft is on public display on Kildare County Council's consultation portal, here

The document can also be inspected at the council's offices, at Áras Cill Dara, by appointment.

The deadline for submissions, comments an observations is 4pm on April 21st.

Eoghan Ryan is Kildare County Council's Director of Services for Planning & Strategic Development.

He joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today with an outline of the draft:

Image: Kildare County Council.