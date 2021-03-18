Maynooth U. Ocean Energy Project Funded As Part Of €13.5M 3 Jurisdiction Grant.

Maynooth University ocean energy project among €13.5m US-Ireland research awards

Maynooth University has been included in a €13.5 million joint Irish, Northern Irish and US investment in ocean energy.

The seven funding awards announced will support more than 60 research positions across 14 research institutions, for three to five years

It includes an ocean energy project at Maynooth University Centre for Ocean Energy Research.

Dr Oliver Mason, of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, in collaboration with Prof John Ringwood, of the Department of Electronic Engineering, will partner with Queen’s University Belfast (NI) and Iowa State University (US) to investigate new ways of improving the efficiency of arrays or farms of Wave Energy Converters (WECs).

The project, which was awarded €399,653 in funding, will focus on how the size and shape of individual WECs, and different control strategies, can be designed to optimise the performance of the array in harvesting energy from ocean waves.



Welcoming the announcement, Prof Mark Ferguson, Director General of Science Foundation Ireland and Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of Ireland, said: “The US-Ireland R&D Partnership Programme continues to support and encourage strong collaborative relationships between our countries. It recognises and highlights Ireland’s significant scientific standing internationally and the societal and economic benefits that can be realised when we work beyond our borders. I wish all of the partners every success in this important collaboration.”

Stock image: Emiliano Arano/Pexels