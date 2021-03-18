The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: HSE Says It Should Be Able To Resume Administering AstraZeneca Vaccine Within Days, Should EMA Reaffirm Its Safety.

The HSE says it should be able to resume issuing the AstraZeneca vaccine within a number of days, should the EMA reaffirm it's safety this afternoon.

Ireland is one of eleven EU countries that chose to stop administering the vaccine after a small number of people who had been vaccinated developed a blood clot.

The European Medicines Agency has been carrying out a safety review over the last number of days.

30,000 doses were due to be administered this week to healthcare workers and the medically vulnerable.

Junior Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne says it's not possible to immediately resume issuing the AstraZeneca vaccine.

