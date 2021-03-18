Listen: 68% Of People Managed To Save Money During Covid 19 Restrictions.

68 percent of people have managed to save money during the COVID-19 restrictions, according to a new poll.

The Red C study for The Journal dot ie found just over 1 in 5 lost income throughout the pandemic, while nearly two thirds remained the same.

Meanwhile parents said they were saving less money as a result of the increase in household costs with children staying at home from school and creche.

Research Professor with the ESRI, Kieran McQuinn, says the savings could lead to the economy bouncing back in the second half of this year:

