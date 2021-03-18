Listen: Men's Aid Reports 35% Increase In Contacts From Victims Of Domestic Abuse.

A helpline for male victims of domestic violence says it's seen a 35 percent increase in calls during the pandemic.

Men's Aid Ireland says it dealt with about 5,500 contacts during 2020.

The charity says most calls are about an abusive relationship, with 95 percent of cases involving a wife or female partner.

Kathrina Bentley, CEO of Men's Aid, says they began to offer free counselling services last year due to the demand:

Men's Aid National Confidential Helpline – 01 554 3811

Image: Men's Aid logo