Listen: Laws On Assisted Dying In Ireland Could Change Within The Next 18 Months.

: 18/03/2021 - 13:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Laws around assisted dying in Ireland could change within the next 18 months.

Spain has today become the 4th EU country to legalise euthanasia, which will allow people with serious and incurable or debilitating diseases to end their life.

Last September, the Dying with Dignity Bill was presented to the Dail and seeks to give terminally ill patients the right to die.

It is currently be examined by the Oireachtas Justice Committee, chaired by Kildare North TD, James Lawless.

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny introduced the bill and hopes it progresses quickly:

File Image: Gino Kenny, TD.

