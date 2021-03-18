Listen: Maynoot U. Professor Thinks Pausing AstraZeneca Vaccine May Have Been The Wrong Decision.

It will take a number of days for the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine to resume, should the EMA reaffirm it's safety this afternoon.

The European Medicines Agency is in the process of concluding it's safety review.

The HSE chose to pause the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine after it emerged that a number of people across the EU developed a blood clot after receiving a dose.

Professor of Immunology at Maynooth University Paul Moynagh thinks placing a pause on AstraZeneca may have been the wrong decision.

