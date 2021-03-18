KCC Asked Whether It Is "Prepared" For Increase In Homelesses, If Eviction Ban Ends In April.

Kildare County Council is being asked whether it is "prepared" for an increase in homelessness if the eviction ban ends next month.

The nationwide prohibition on evictions was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic.

It is due to expire on April 5th.

Labour Cllr., Ciara Galvin, wants KCC to state its preparedness for "an the number of people accessing homelessness services in the Celbridge-Leixlip area if the evictions ban" ends, as expected.

Her motion will be debated at the March meeting of the Municipal District tomorrow.

File image: Kildare County Council HQ, Aras Cill Dara/RollingNews.jpg