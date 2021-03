A man has has been charged with 8 murders, following 3 shootings at spas in the US State of Georgia.

Police say the killings took place at a massage parlour in Acworth, Georgia, and two spas in Atlanta.

No motive has yet been established.

There are fears the crimes may have deliberately targeted people of Asian descent.

21 year-old Robert Aaron Long has denied any racial motive behind Tuesday's shootings.

Image: Crisp County Sheriff Office, Georgia/Twitter Profile