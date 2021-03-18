K Country

Spain Votes To Legalise Euthanasia.

: 18/03/2021 - 15:54
Author: Ciara Noble
spain_map_2_pixabay.png

Spanish parliament has voted to legalise euthanasia, with a vote of 202 to 141.

Spain becomes the 4th country in the European Union to do so.

Advocates for assisted dying believe the move has been long awaited, and are calling for people in Ireland to be given the choice as well.

The 'Dying with Dignity Bill' was presented to the Dáil in September,.

The bill seeks to allow assisted dying for the terminally ill.

Tom Curran, a long time campaigner for assisted dying, believes people deserve a choice:

newstalk1456993.mp3, by Ciara Noble

Image: Pixabay

 

