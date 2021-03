Britain's Health Secretary has revealed supplies of Covid-19 vaccines will be "tighter" in April.

This is due to more than 1.5 million doses needing to be retested.

The UK will also receive fewer vaccines than expected, from a supplier in India.

Matt Hancock has told UK MPs inoculation appointments will not be cancelled, and second vaccinations will happen on time.

The British Health Secretary says stocks often go up and down:

Image: Matt Hancock/Twitter