Listen: EMA Says AstraZeneca Vaccine Is Safe & Effective.

: 18/03/2021 - 16:27
Author: Ciara Noble
The European Medicines Agency says the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective.

It follows a meeting of Europe's health regulator to review the data on blood clots developed by a small number of people in Europe, after they were vaccinated.

The use of the vaccine was suspended in a number of countries as a result, including Ireland.

The EMA could not definitively rule out a link with particular blood clotting, and will start an awareness campaign.

However the Executive Director of the EMA, Emer Cooke, reiterated the organisation's view that the benefits of inoculation outweigh the risks of side effects:

newstalk1622715.mp3

 

