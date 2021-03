Gardai in Edenderryhave uncovered a suspected shíbín in the town.

It was found when Gardai carried out a search of a private premises in the town earlier today.

A number of people were found drinking alcohol there and they will be issued with fines for alleged breaches of covid-19 travel regulations.

A significant amount of alcohol, including 6 beer kegs, was seized during the operation.

Image: An Garda Siochana/Facebook