Listen: 582 New Cases Of Covid 19 Uncovered Tonight.

No Covid-related deaths have been reported today, while there are 582 new cases.

156 of the cases are in Dublin, with 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 198 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

There are 345 patients in hospital with Covid, which includes 83 in intensive care.

The R number, which calculates the spread of the virus, has risen to between 0.8 and 1.1

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs NPHET's modelling group, says the situation is very concerning.

File image: Philip Nolan/RollingNews

As of March 15, 620,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

455,182 people have received their first dose

165,398 people have received their second dose

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 17Mar2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 17Mar2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (04Mar2021 to 17Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (04Mar2021 to 17Mar2021) Ireland 582 489 150.8 7179 Offaly 19 17 350.2 273 Longford <5 3 283.8 116 Kildare 24 35 238.2 530 Dublin 262 205 227 3059 Meath 34 28 220.5 430 Donegal 8 18 164.6 262 Carlow 9 9 149.3 85 Louth 17 13 147.4 190 Westmeath 12 12 143.1 127 Tipperary 14 19 130.4 208 Limerick 22 11 129.8 253 Galway 41 27 124.4 321 Roscommon 10 6 119.3 77 Waterford 23 12 113.6 132 Wexford 19 14 98.8 148 Wicklow 13 10 98.3 140 Sligo <5 4 91.6 60 Mayo <5 3 89.7 117 Cavan 10 7 89.3 68 Monaghan <5 3 84.7 52 Laois 5 4 76.7 65 Kerry 8 5 58.2 86 Clare 7 5 54.7 65 Cork 13 16 48.3 262 Kilkenny <5 3 42.3 42 Leitrim 0 1 34.3 11

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.