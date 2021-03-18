Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 582 New Cases Of Covid 19 Uncovered Tonight.

: 18/03/2021 - 21:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
philip_nolan_covid_briefing_21_05_20_rollingnews.jpg

No Covid-related deaths have been reported today, while there are 582 new cases.

156 of the cases are in Dublin, with 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 198 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

There are 345 patients in hospital with Covid, which includes 83 in intensive care.

The R number, which calculates the spread of the virus, has risen to between 0.8 and 1.1

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs NPHET's modelling group, says the situation is very concerning.

newstalk1822132.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Philip Nolan/RollingNews

As of March 15, 620,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 455,182 people have received their first dose
  • 165,398 people have received their second dose

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 17Mar2021)

5 day moving average (to midnight 17Mar2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (04Mar2021 to 17Mar2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (04Mar2021 to 17Mar2021)

Ireland

582

489

150.8

7179

Offaly

19

17

350.2

273

Longford

<5

3

283.8

116

Kildare

24

35

238.2

530

Dublin

262

205

227

3059

Meath

34

28

220.5

430

Donegal

8

18

164.6

262

Carlow

9

9

149.3

85

Louth

17

13

147.4

190

Westmeath

12

12

143.1

127

Tipperary

14

19

130.4

208

Limerick

22

11

129.8

253

Galway

41

27

124.4

321

Roscommon

10

6

119.3

77

Waterford

23

12

113.6

132

Wexford

19

14

98.8

148

Wicklow

13

10

98.3

140

Sligo

<5

4

91.6

60

Mayo

<5

3

89.7

117

Cavan

10

7

89.3

68

Monaghan

<5

3

84.7

52

Laois

5

4

76.7

65

Kerry

8

5

58.2

86

Clare

7

5

54.7

65

Cork

13

16

48.3

262

Kilkenny

<5

3

42.3

42

Leitrim

0

1

34.3

11

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7-day incidence 76.3
  • 5-day moving average 489

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!