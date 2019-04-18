Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Samsung Investigating Reports It's New Foldable Model Is Easily Broken.

: 04/18/2019 - 15:56
Author: Róisin Power
samsung_logo.jpg

Samsung is looking into reports its new foldable smartphone breaks after just a couple of days of normal use.

Some technology journalists testing it say half the screen stops working, or the handset bulges.

The company had said the Galaxy Fold was designed to be opened and shut 200-thousand times.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!