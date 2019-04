Parents are being warned their drinking habits impact on their children.

It follows comments from actress Anne Hathaway who said she won't drink alcohol in front of her son while he lives at home.

Research shows the average age an Irish person has their first drink is 15 even though the legal age is 18.

CEO of Drinkaware.ie, Sheena Horgan, says parents drinking habits have a huge influence on their children.

