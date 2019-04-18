Listen: KCC Says New Athy Food, Drink & Skills Hub Will Cost In The Region Of €4 Million.

Kildare County Council says its new Food, Drink and Skills Innovation Hub will cost around €4 million.

The centre, in the Model School building, was formally launched today by Minister Heather Humpreys.

Coca-Cola is providing an investment of €500,000 to support the launch phase of the project.

The hub will include kitchens, incubator units, and collaborative zones.

KCC is to seek funding to deliver the next phases of the project.

Chief Executive Peter Carey, said he would like to see the community to engage with the project: