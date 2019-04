Gardaí are investigating the theft of a firearm from a house in the Broadfield area of Naas.

The burglary took place on the Ballymore Road.

They broke into the unoccupied property via a back door yesterday between 11.45am and 2 O'clock.

A small cash some of cash was taken along with an under-and-over Winchester shotgun.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884-300.