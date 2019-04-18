Across The Years

Status Orange Fire Alert Issued For Most Of The Country.

: 04/18/2019 - 17:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An Orange forest fire alert warning has been issued for most of the country. 

The Department of Agriculture issued the warning today until at least next Tuesday the 23rd. 

The public is being reminded to be cautious as fire risk is expected to peak significantly on Monday due to good weather conditions. 
 

