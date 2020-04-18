Saturday Favourites

Two Men Arrested In Connection With Burglaries In Cork City.

: 04/18/2020 - 12:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two men have been arrested in connection with five burglaries in Cork city - including one by people pretending to be Gardai.

Houses on High Street, Friar Street, Tower Street and Windmill Road were targetted between 12:30 and 5 o'clock yesterday morning.

Cash and some property were stolen during the burglaries.

Two men - one aged in his 20s and the other in his 40s - are being questioned at Togher Garda Station.

Gardai are advising people not to let anyone enter their home unless they've proven they're a member of the force.

