Kildare Gardai Remind The People Of The County They Are On-Hand To Help During Covid 19 Crisis.

Kildare Gardai are reminding people that they are on-hand to help.

Gardai in the county are part of the Kildare Community Covid Response Forum, which provides assistance to people on non-medical and non emergency matters.

Pictured here is Community Garda Lennie Donlon helping local man Fred from Kilcock make his appointment at the Mater Hospital Dublin yesterday.

Kildare Gardai say "Remember, if you need assistance please contact your local Garda Station and your request will be directed to Community Gardaí or Community Groups working in your area."

Anyone seeking assistance on emergency matters is advised to call 999/112.

Image courtesy the Kildare Garda Division.