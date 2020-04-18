Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Gardai Remind The People Of The County They Are On-Hand To Help During Covid 19 Crisis.

: 04/18/2020 - 12:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
fred.jpg

Kildare Gardai are reminding people that they are on-hand to help.

Gardai in the county are part of the Kildare Community Covid Response Forum, which provides assistance to people on non-medical and non emergency matters.

Pictured here is Community Garda Lennie Donlon helping local man Fred from Kilcock make his appointment at the Mater Hospital Dublin yesterday.

Kildare Gardai say "Remember, if you need assistance please contact your local Garda Station and your request will be directed to Community Gardaí or Community Groups working in your area."

Anyone seeking assistance on emergency matters is advised to call 999/112.

 

Image courtesy the Kildare Garda Division.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!