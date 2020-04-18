Saturday Favourites

More Than 20,000 People Have Now Died Of Covid 19 In Spain.

: 04/18/2020 - 12:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
More than 20-thousand people have now died in Spain after contracting coronavirus.

It follows the deaths of another 585 patients but the daily rise has slowed down.

The country has had more than 190-thousand confirmed cases of Covid-19.

 

