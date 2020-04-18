Listen: Today Is The First Anniversary Of The Murder Of Lyra McKee.

It's a year to the day since 29-year-old freelance journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead by a masked gunman in Derry.

Media workers have been posting on social media in an online vigil to remember Lyra's life and work.

Later this evening bells will be rung across Derry city in her memory -- as PSNI detectives renew their appeal for information on what happened that night in Creggan.

The National Union of Journalists' Irish Secretary, Séamus Dooley says he hopes Lyra's "enduring optimism" will shine through.