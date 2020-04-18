Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Today Is The First Anniversary Of The Murder Of Lyra McKee.

: 04/18/2020 - 16:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
lyra_mckee_courtesy_janklow_and_nesbit_uk.jpg

It's a year to the day since 29-year-old freelance journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead by a masked gunman in Derry.

Media workers have been posting on social media in an online vigil to remember Lyra's life and work.

Later this evening bells will be rung across Derry city in her memory -- as PSNI detectives renew their appeal for information on what happened that night in Creggan.

The National Union of Journalists' Irish Secretary, Séamus Dooley says he hopes Lyra's "enduring optimism" will shine through.

newstalk1514611.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!