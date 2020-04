A ship on an essential cargo route to Ireland remains impounded at Liverpool port due to a row over fees.

The P&O vessel was stopped from sailing on Thursday by port authorities because they say they're owed nearly 690-thousand euro.

P&O says it's a misunderstanding and the amount is less than stated.

Former Irish Road Haulage Association President, Jimmy Quinn, says the route is needed for supply of food, medicine and other essential cargo.