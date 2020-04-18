Saturday Favourites

Listen: Govt Orders Review Of Restrictions At All Airports.

04/18/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The government's ordered an urgent review of restrictions at airports, after an outcry about nearly 200 fruit-pickers being flown into Dublin earlier this week.

The flight from Bulgaria was chartered from Ryanair to bring in workers for Keelings in North County Dublin.

Last night the state's chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the flight was contrary to public health advice during the covid-19 pandemic.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly says the workers involved have been placed in an awful position

