Two motorcyclists have been killed in separate road crashes in counties Meath and Monaghan.

A man in his 40s lost his life in Monaghan yesterday evening when his motorbike hit a roundabout on the N2 near Tullyvin at around 10 past 5.

In Athboy in Co Meath, a man in his 30s was killed after his motorbike collided with a car on the N51 at Caucestown around 6pm.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crashes to contact them.

Image: AGS logo