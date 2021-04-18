The Breakfast Club

President Michael D. Higgins Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today.

: 18/04/2021 - 09:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
michael_d_higgins_25_02_19_rollingnews.jpg

President Michael D Higgins celebrates his 80th birthday today.

Born in Limerick in 1941, he entered politics in the mid 1960s as a member of Fianna Fail before switching to Labour.

A well-known human rights activist, the ninth president of Ireland is also a poet and author.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, he says lockdown has been very hard and he's looking forward to meeting the public again, going to a soccer match, meeting his children and grandchild, and going to the sea.

File image: RollingNews
 

