Listen: Man Remains In Custody In Connection With 24 Year Old Woman's Death In Dublin.

A man is being questioned by Gardai after a young mother was stabbed to death in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

24 year old Jennifer Poole was found with serious injuries at an aparmtent on Melville Drive, in the Meakstown area of Finglas, around two o'clock.

She pronounced dead in hospital soon afterwards.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is being questioned at Finglas Garda station.

Local TD Paul McAuliffe says the young woman's death is an awful tragedy:

Image: Melville Place, Finglas/RollingNews