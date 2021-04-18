Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Catholic Archbishops Take Legal Advice Over Ban On In-Person Worship.

: 18/04/2021 - 12:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
priest_holding_host_black_and_white.jpeg

Ireland's Catholic archbishops are taking legal advice over the Health Minister's move to ban public masses and other religious services in church.

The Irish Bishops Conference is headquartered in Maynooth.

Stephen Donnelly signed the law making them a criminal offence last week, a move described as 'clandestine' by the Primate of All-Ireland, Eamon Martin.

He says the measure was introduced without notice or consultation, and is a breach of trust.

He says church leaders want the rule suspended and are seeking a meeting with Minister Donnelly on the matter.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!