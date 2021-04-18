Catholic Archbishops Take Legal Advice Over Ban On In-Person Worship.

Ireland's Catholic archbishops are taking legal advice over the Health Minister's move to ban public masses and other religious services in church.

The Irish Bishops Conference is headquartered in Maynooth.

Stephen Donnelly signed the law making them a criminal offence last week, a move described as 'clandestine' by the Primate of All-Ireland, Eamon Martin.

He says the measure was introduced without notice or consultation, and is a breach of trust.

He says church leaders want the rule suspended and are seeking a meeting with Minister Donnelly on the matter.

