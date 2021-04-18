Kildare Player Scoops €1 MIllion On Lotto Plus 1 Draw.

A person in Kildare has become the second Lotto millionaire this week.

The National Lottery says a ticket sold in the county scooped the top prize of €1,000,000 in the Lotto Plus 1 draw last night.

The winning store where the Quick Pick Lotto ticket was purchased will be announced in the coming days.

The Kildare ticket holder has become the second Lotto millionaire this week after a Kilkenny Lotto player won the €12.7 million jackpot in Wednesday’s draw.

The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 02, 06, 23, 25, 35, 39 and the bonus 01.

Image: National Lottery icon.