6pm - 8pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Player Scoops €1 MIllion On Lotto Plus 1 Draw.

: 18/04/2021 - 12:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
lotto.jpg

A person in Kildare has become the second Lotto millionaire this week.

The National Lottery says a ticket sold in the county  scooped the top prize of €1,000,000 in the Lotto Plus 1 draw last night.

The winning store where the Quick Pick Lotto ticket was purchased will be announced in the coming days.

The Kildare ticket holder has become the second Lotto millionaire this week after a Kilkenny Lotto player won the €12.7 million jackpot in Wednesday’s draw.

The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 02, 06, 23, 25, 35, 39 and the bonus 01.

 

Image: National Lottery icon.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!