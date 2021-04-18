RAI: Any Hospitality Industry Stiumulus Package Must Be Long-Lived.

Any new stimulus package for the hospitality industry must be extended over many months, according to the Restaurants Association.

The Taoiseach has promised new supports for the sector, which has been among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

A roadmap for the summer's expected in a number of days, with indications indoor and outdoor dining will resume and hotels will reopen.

Spokesperson for the Restaurants Association, Adrian Cummins, says news of added support for hospitality's welcome:

