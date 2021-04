People aged between 65 and 69 will start getting appointments for a Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow.

Over 80 thousand people in that cohort have now registered on the HSE's portal to get the jab.

From today, 66 year olds can register through the website or by phone.

It comes as the government considers widening the gap between doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

DCU Professor of Health Systems Anthony Staines doesn't think it should be extended:

