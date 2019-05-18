Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Motorists Warned Of Traffic Changes Around M7 Roadworks.

: 05/18/2019 - 10:22
Author: Simon Doyle
m7_work_zone_rollingnews_image_1.jpg

Kildare motorists have been advised to factor traffic diversions on works taking place on the M7 today.

The next section of M7 westbound mainline traffic will continue movement onto the new carriageway surface adjacent to the new central median from 06.00am on Saturday morning.

Traffic will be split approximately 500m before Junction 11 (M9 Northbound merge), rejoining after the M9 off-slip.

Motorists are advised to use the left hand lane (nearside) only to access the M9 southbound, while those continuing  along the M7 can use both lanes at all times.

 

Image: Rolling News.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!