Kildare Motorists Warned Of Traffic Changes Around M7 Roadworks.

Kildare motorists have been advised to factor traffic diversions on works taking place on the M7 today.

The next section of M7 westbound mainline traffic will continue movement onto the new carriageway surface adjacent to the new central median from 06.00am on Saturday morning.

Traffic will be split approximately 500m before Junction 11 (M9 Northbound merge), rejoining after the M9 off-slip.

Motorists are advised to use the left hand lane (nearside) only to access the M9 southbound, while those continuing along the M7 can use both lanes at all times.

Image: Rolling News.