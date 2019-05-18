The Saturday Show

Kildare's 2019 Biodiversity Week Begins This Weekend.

05/18/2019
Author: Simon Doyle
Kildare's Biodiversity Week begins today, where Kildare residents can learn about local, national and international biodiversity.

The project, run by Kildare County Council, is a part of an EU initiative to encourage people to take an interest in their local biodiversity.

KCC is encouraging people to get involved in the event by visiting the county's wild spots, lakes, rivers, bogs, woodlands as well as their own back garden.

The biodiversity week takes place from today, Saturday 18th, until Sunday 26th May, while all info on the week can be found in its Booklet Of Events.

 

Image: KCC.

