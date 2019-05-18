The Saturday Show

79% Of South Kildare Households Have Access To High-Speed Broadband.

: 05/18/2019 - 10:49
Author: Simon Doyle
broadband.jpg

Nearly 8 out of 10 South Kildare households have access to high-speed broadband.

That's according to figures published by Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton this week.

Since December 2015, the number of premises with access to high-speed broadband in South Kildare has increased by 5,274- a 21%t increase.

30,867, or 79% of the reguion's households, now have access to high-speed broadband, with another 300 households reportedly planned to be served by Eir under the company’s ongoing rural deployment.

The remaining 7,892 premises in South Kildare will receive access to high-speed broadband through the State's controversial National Broadband Plan.

 

Stock Image.

