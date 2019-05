Four Child Abduction offences were issued in County Kildare since 2016.

That's according to Minister For Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan, who released nationwide figures on convictions under the on-Fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997 since 2015.

Four were recorded for Kildare in 2016 under Section 17 of the act; with no other offences recorded up to 2018.

No offences were recorded under Section 16 of the act for the county.

