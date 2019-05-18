Newbridge Fine Gael Candidate Conviction Controversy

Controversy has arisen ahead of the Local Elections in county Kildare.

The Irish Times reported yesterday that Fine Gael candidate Tom Dempsey in the Newbridge electoral area, was previously convicted of “embezzling” in the 1990’s

According to the newspaper, Mr Dempsey pleaded guilty to fraud in 1994, on charges related to £5,000 he defrauded from the Eastern Health Board

This was a sample charge of a wider sum of £63,000 that had been embezzled.

Prior to working for the Eastern Health Board, Tom Dempsey served as a priest until the age of 28, in both Newbridge and Naas

According to the Irish Times, Press clippings from the 1994 court hearing labelled Mr. Dempsey a “Robin Hood” figure, as money he defrauded from the health service by making up fictitious case files as a community welfare officer, was allegedly given to people in need.

The charges related to his time working in a Eastern Health Board Centre in Inchicore. He received a suspended sentence.

Mr. Dempsey was also a publican in both Ireland and England.

In 2012 he was elected as a Conservative Party member of Tandridge local council, located outside of London.

In a statement to The Irish Times, Mr. Dempsey said his role for the health service included making discretionary payments to people who were often “enduring great hardship”.

Some time after he left the position, he was contacted by the EHB over payments officials felt were inappropriate. He told the newspaper he accepted that position.

Mr. Dempsey told the Irish Times that he did not benefit personally from any of the payments I made.

In a statement to the paper, Fine Gael said the events in question took place more than 25 years ago, and that Mr. Dempsey was “an upstanding party member in Newbridge, who is well known and respected in the area”.

Kfm’s Kildare Today programme has contacted Fine Gael’s Martin Heydon for a response and inviting Mr. Dempsey to be interviewed on Monday’s Kildare Today programme.