Kildare Civil Defence Budget Up Over €3,000 Since 2017.

: 05/18/2019 - 13:37
Author: Simon Doyle


Kildare's civil defence budget increased by just over €3,000 from 2017 to 2018.

That's according to Minister of State at the Department of Defence Paul Kehoe, who was asked for figures on civil defence Budgets nationwide by Kildare North Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy.

Deputy Murphy cited the request over instances in which branches of the civil defence are unable to fulfil their role or provide service due to a lack of resources in either 2018 or to date in 2019.

Deputy Kehoe revealed Kildare's budget for Ciil Defence was €96,556 for 2018 - that figure jumped from €93,327 in 2017.

However, those figures are 70% of the total funding on civil defence for the year- the remaining 30% is made up from local authority funding. 

 

 

 

 

