Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal Confirm Four Council-Owned Housing Vacant In Celbridge.

: 05/18/2019 - 14:25
Author: Simon Doyle
housing_estate_2.jpg

Celbridge Leixlip Council has issued a report on vacant council-owned houses in Celbridge and progress on works to be completed on them. 

The report comes following a motion submitted by Community Solidarity councillor Brendan Young, requesting details on the amount of vacant council housing and a timeline for allocating them to residents. 

In the report, Celbridge-Leixlip council revealed that four council-owned houses are currently vacant, not including new home purchases which may be vacant. 

The council went on to confirm that two of those houses were expected to have works completed on them to become habitable by the end of May and June of this year respectively. 

The remaining two houses workflow process of planned maintenance and "will be progressed when resources become available".

 

 

Stock Image. 

