Nine Out Of Ten Kildare Children In Care In Foster Homes.

403 children were recorded as living in care in Februrary within the Kildare-Dublin South West-West Wicklow region.

That's according to Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone, who was asked for figures of children in care and the percentage of those children on foster care.

Of the 403 children in care, 360 of those are in foster care - 89% of the total figure.

The national average for foster care percentage is 92%.

Minister Zappone said foster care is the main form of alternative care for children in need of care and protection, and is the preferred option for children who cannot live with their parents or guardians.

