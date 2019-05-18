Kildare Motorists Advised Of Further N7 Traffic Diversions From This Evening.

Kildare motorists are being advised on further updates to traffic diversions taking place on the N7 this weekend.

Officials have said that subject to completion of all necessary activities and favourable weather conditions, an existing gantry beam spanning across the N7 carriageway in both directions will be removed early Sunday morning.

From 10pm on this evening between Junction 8 Johnstown and Junction 9 Naas North, the N7 carriageway will be reduced to a single lane in both directions.

Between midnight and 2am on Sunday morning, a rolling block will take place for a brief 10 minute period to reduce traffic speed and provide clear working space for the beam to be lifted down.

Stock Image.