Saturday Night Party

8pm - 12am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Motorists Advised Of Further N7 Traffic Diversions From This Evening.

: 05/18/2019 - 14:59
Author: Simon Doyle
n7_1.jpg

Kildare motorists are being advised on further updates to traffic diversions taking place on the N7 this weekend. 

 Officials have said that subject to completion of all necessary activities and favourable weather conditions, an existing gantry beam spanning across the N7 carriageway in both directions will be removed early Sunday morning.

 From 10pm on this evening between Junction 8 Johnstown and Junction 9 Naas North, the N7 carriageway will be reduced to a single lane in both directions.

 Between midnight and 2am on Sunday morning, a rolling block will take place for a brief 10 minute period to reduce traffic speed and provide clear working space for the beam to be lifted down. 

 

 

Stock Image. 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!