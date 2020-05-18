Listen: Queues Of Up To An Hour Have Formed Outside Some Retail Outlets As They Re-Open Today.

Queues of up to an hour have been forming outside some retail outlets, as the first phase of lifting Covid-19 restrictions is underway.

Garden centres, hardware stores, electrical shops, opticians, car garages, golf courses and tennis courts have all reopened.

Strict social distancing measures are in place, with shops investing heavily in hand sanitisers, glass protection and 2-metre distance signage.

These shoppers, queuing outside Dundalk Retail Park in Louth, are mainly buying gardening products:

Image: A large queue outiside Woodies Garden centre in Glasnevin Dublin, today. Photo: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie