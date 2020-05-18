K Drive

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil & Green Leaders Reiterate Their Commitment To Govt. Negotiations Iin Good Faith.

: 05/18/2020 - 15:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party have re-iterated their commitment to successfully conclude government formation talks and negotiate in good faith.

Leo Varadkar, Michael Martin and Eamon Ryan met for two hours today.

In a statement this afternoon, they reaffirmed the talks will remain confidential and a running commentary will not be provided to the media.

Today's discussions were overshadowed by a row over election planning at the weekend.

Party leaders say they are working to conclude a draft Programme for Government by the end of the month.

 

File image: RollingNews

