KCC Drew Down 36% Of The Traveller Accommodation Funding Allocated To It In 2019.

Kildare County Council did not access just under two thirds of the funds allocated to it last year to finance Traveller accommodation.

Data released to Sinn Fein TD, Eoin O'Broin, shows KCC was allocated €1 million by the Dept. of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

The Kildare council drew-down just over €360,000.

The Dept., in its response to Deputy O'Broin, says:

"The allocations and recoupment profiles for capital Traveller accommodation projects can vary across local authorities given the local priorities, circumstances and project timelines as set out in the TAPs. Local authorities adopted the fifth and current round of TAPs in September 2019, with the five-year rolling programmes running from 2019 to 2024. These programmes provide a road map for local authority investment priorities over the period. They also form the basis for the allocation of funding from my Department for Traveller accommodation"