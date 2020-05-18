K Drive

KCC Drew Down 36% Of The Traveller Accommodation Funding Allocated To It In 2019.

: 05/18/2020 - 15:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

Kildare County Council did not access just under two thirds of the funds allocated to it last year to finance Traveller accommodation.

Data released to Sinn Fein TD, Eoin O'Broin, shows KCC was allocated €1 million by the Dept. of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

The Kildare council drew-down just over €360,000.

The Dept., in its response to Deputy O'Broin, says:

"The allocations and recoupment profiles for capital Traveller accommodation projects can vary across local authorities given the local priorities, circumstances and project timelines as set out in the TAPs.  Local authorities adopted the fifth and current round of TAPs in September 2019, with the five-year rolling programmes running from 2019 to 2024.  These programmes provide a road map for local authority investment priorities over the period.  They also form the basis for the allocation of funding from my Department for Traveller accommodation"

County Council
 

Allocation
2019

Drawdown
2019

Carlow

70,000

381,898

Cavan

95,458

94,500

Clare

635,000

669,389

Cork City

275,799

42,319

Cork County

258,390

184,745

Donegal

161,816

0

Dublin City

1,628,695

895,197

Dun Laoghaire / Rathdown

0

32,834

Fingal

0

848,957

Galway City

0

0

Galway County

1,412,596

670,440

Kerry

77,200

75,131

Kildare

1,000,000

360,231

Kilkenny

21,682

408,856

Laois

0

0

Leitrim

178,390

0

Limerick City and County

1,015,179

1,424,782

Longford

2,922

0

Louth

132,531

341,863

Mayo

0

0

Meath

75,000

91,790

Monaghan

100,000

0

Offaly

815,117

692,329

Roscommon

253,084

73,843

Sligo

1,435,913

1,131,397

South Dublin

130,557

106,719

Tipperary

25,655

0

Waterford City and County

170,000

77,562

Westmeath

100,000

0

Wexford

335,000

52,870

Wicklow

104,533

0

Reserve

2,489,484

 

Total allocation

10,510,516

 

TOTAL

13,000,000

8,657,652

 

