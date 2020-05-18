K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Golfers At Naas Golf Club Among The 1st To Tee-Off Today.

: 05/18/2020 - 16:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_golf_club_twitter_banner_image_2020.jpg

Tennis and golf are among the sports to resume today.

Numerous restrictions remain in place and you have to live within 5km of the club.

These player at Naas Golf Club in Co Kildare were among the first to tee off.

newstalk2324402.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Image courtesy Naas Golf Club/Twitter.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!