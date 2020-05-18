K Drive

Listen: Kildare Mother Of Medically Vulnerable Child Asks People To Continue To Maintain Social Distance.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
An Ardclough mother of a medically vulnerable child is asking people to maintain their social distance.

There has been a slight increase of Covid 19 restrictions today, but advice to people to maintain a 2 metre distance from those not in their household remains.

Jack is almost 14 years of age, lives with Down Symdrome, a rare auto-inflammatory disease and uses a wheelchair.

His mother, Aisling, says that they have been cocooning until very recently, but she needs to take Jack out for a walk.

She joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today and says she has encountered numerous people not engaging in social distancing.

Image: RollingNews

