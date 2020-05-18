Construction Contract For Naas Garda Station Up-Grade May Be Awarded Late This Year.

A construction contract for the €3 million up-grade of Naas Garda Station will, its hoped, be awarded late this year.

Minister of State, Kevin Moran, responding to Kildare North TD Catherine Mruphy, says the current Capital Investment Plan for An Garda Siochana includes the provision of Property Exhibits Management Stores "at several locations, including Naas Garda Station, Co. Kildare, which has been identified by An Garda Síochána as the preferred location for the Kildare Garda Division."

A Design Team has been appointed by the OPW and Planning Permission for the new facility is in place.

Preliminary surveys are currently ongoing and once completed tender documentation will be prepared and issued.

It is envisaged that a construction contract will be awarded in late 2020 for the new facility and some enabling works will be undertaken over the coming months