4 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 & 88 New Cases Have Been Notified.

A further 4 people with COVID19 have died.

88 new cases have also been confirmed.

1,547 people have so far lost their lives, while there are 24,200 confirmed cases in this country, of whom 1,367 are in Co. Kildare.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 16th May (24,036 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,127 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 391 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,615 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,693 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,367 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,361 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “On the first day of Ireland moving into Phase One of reopening we have experienced the lowest number of deaths since March 27th. We have suppressed the virus and limited its impact on public health. We need to sustain this in the weeks and phases ahead.”