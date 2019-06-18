Kildare Focus

Gatwick Reports 7.5% Jump In Annual Underlying Earnings.

: 06/18/2019 - 11:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gatwick Airport has reported a near 7-and-a-half percent jump in annual underlying earnings.

It's posted over 441 million pounds for the year to the end of March.

It says it's also added another 1-point-1 million long-haul passengers - up 14 percent on the previous 12 months.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

